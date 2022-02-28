Russia-Ukraine War: Russia bans flights for airlines of 36 countries, including Europe, Canada, and Spain

Russia on Monday barred airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada from using Russian airspace in a retaliatory move after sweeping sanctions targeting its aviation sector, the Russian aviation authority said on Monday, AFP reported.

"A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia," Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Russia had already barred UK airlines from flying to and across the region after Britain banned Russian national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.

Canada also said on Sunday it had shut its airspace to Russian aircraft effective immediately.

Germany and France joined Britain, the Nordics and the Baltic states in announcing bans on Russian use of their airspace.

The West, led by the United States, also unveiled severe financial sanctions against Russia, which has called its assault on Ukraine a "special operation".

The European Union had also said on Sunday that it is shutting down its airspace to Russian planes.

"First, we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft," President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement from Brussels.



Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:34 PM IST