Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin orders Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert

The Russian leader had earlier this week threatened to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine.
FPJ Web Desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: Twitter Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty" or "high alert" as he accused Western countries of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.

"I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said in a televised address.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments.

The Russian leader had earlier this week threatened to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
