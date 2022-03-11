Russia-Ukraine War: Putin holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko to discuss Ukraine and western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Friday to discuss Ukraine and western sanctions, news agency Reuters reported.

Russian oligarchs were hit with more sanctions amid global outrage over the bombing of a hospital in Mariupol, which wounded 17 civilians.

During the meeting, Putin said that there have been some "positive shifts" in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators from our side reported to me," Putin told his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting in Moscow.

As per AFP reports, the President said that the negotiations with Ukraine are "now being held on an almost daily basis."

However, after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had been "no progress", even on a 24-hour ceasefire.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia held talks in Turkey Thursday marking the first high-level discussions between the two countries since Russia launched an all-out invasion.

As Russia's war in Ukraine entered the 16th day, more than two million people have fled the country, while several cities are under siege.

Putin has criticized the sanctions against Russia saying that sanctions on Russia are “not legitimate”. Addressing a government meeting, Putin said that "the West is trying to blame Russia for its own Mistakes," referring to the US ban on oil import from Russia and European restrictions on gas trade.

US President Joe Biden banned Oil and gas imports to his country on March 8, adding to the list of economic sanctions his country and EU allies have imposed on Russia.

Responding to the imposed sanctions, the Russian President on Thursday in a televised address had said that the Western sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine could send global food prices soaring, as Russia was one of the world's main producers of fertiliser, which is essential to global supply chains.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:11 PM IST