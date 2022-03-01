A set of mysterious symbols have emerged on various buildings in Kyiv, sparking fears that Russian saboteurs may be marking out targets for a major aerial assault.

Images of the symbols circulated on social media after Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (DSSZZI) on Friday posted a warning on social media encouraging residents to cover them up.

Residents of Kyiv have been urged to keep an eye out for markings that have been used by Russian forces and pro-Kremlin saboteurs, according to reports.

According to sources in Kyiv, the chilling symbols of red crosses on apartment building roofs are being used to aid Vladimir Putin’s soldiers.

A video on Twitter purportedly shows a pro-Russian symbol on gas pipes on a residential building, and eerie images of the markings have surfaced alongside harrowing footage.

In Ukraine, signs are said to be being painted to aid Putin’s troops.

The Kyiv city government responded by issuing a social media warning.

“Please check the roof for signs immediately if you live in a high-rise building with access to the roof,” they advised.

Another cautionary note stаted, “Tаgs on wood cаn be pаinted or covered with reflective tаpe.”

It comes amid rising concerns that Kyiv could soon come under heavy attack, after the Kremlin this morning warned civilians to leave the city via a 'safe highway' to the south-west.

Russia used similar tactics during its intervention in Syria, in which military leaders told civilians to leave cities along a safe route before conducting heavy bombing campaigns while fighting alongside Bashar al-Assad.

Kyiv, along with the cities of Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv, have already been hit by Russian artillery fire.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:11 PM IST