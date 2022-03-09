e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: More than 12,000 Russian troops killed since war began, claims Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

ANI
Mariupol : This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. | AP/PTI

Moscow [Russia]: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops are killed till now.

According to the MFA data on Wednesday, 1070 armored vehicles of different types, 49 aircraft, 81 helicopters, 317 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat. Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 482 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 28 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:26 PM IST