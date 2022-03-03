Russia - Ukraine War: Missile strike on Bangladesh vessel kills crew member

A sailor of Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Banglar Samriddhi was killed on Wednesday as the ship came under missile attack at a Ukrainian port on Wednesday.

The ship that arrived at port Olvia in Ukraine on February 22 became stranded due to the Russian invasion of the pro-western country.

Footage of the explosion and aftermath have been shared on social media.

Reports say the missile was fired against the MV Banglar Samriddhi, a 2018-built bulk carrier registered in Bangladesh.

"The deceased is Hadisur Rahman, third engineer of the ship," fellow sailor Salman Sami told The Business Standard on Wednesday night.

The attack comes as Russia continues to wage its invasion of Ukraine, increasing risks to ships and seafarers in the Black Sea. Following the start of the invasion last week, at least two and possibly three merchant ships were reportedly hit by shelling.

International organizations have been attempting to aid the crews of the vessels while Ukraine and members of the European Union are calling on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to take action to aid the vessels caught in Ukrainian ports.

The IMO has not yet responded to the calls, but at the beginning of the Russian attack, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim issued a statement that in part read, “The security situation in Ukraine is impacting trade by sea. The safety of marine personnel including seafarers is vital. I urge all parties to take steps to ensure the protection of seafarers, vessels, and cargo. IMO will continue to evaluate the developing security situation.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:49 AM IST