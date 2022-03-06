Russia-Ukraine War: Military operation can be suspended if Kyiv ceases military actions and fulfils Moscow’s demands, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine can be suspended only if Kyiv ceases military actions and fulfils Moscow’s demands in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service TASS reported following the talks of the two leaders on Sunday.

"It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin leader told Erdogan that Moscow was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities considering that Ukraine's negotiators should take a more "constructive" approach at talks with Moscow to take into account the reality on the ground.

The Russian leader further informed that his "special operation" in Ukraine was going according to plan and to schedule.

Erdogan earlier had urged Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, his office said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

Erdogan further asked Putin to open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement with Ukraine and end the ongoing conflict.

Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery and a temporary cease-fire failed.

