Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

LIVE Russia-Ukraine War - Live Updates: Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." | Evgeniy Maloletka

25 February 2022 08:40 AM IST

Russian attacks on Kyiv using ballistic and cruise missiles resume: Ukraine official

25 February 2022 08:19 AM IST

Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv, Ukraine reports news agency AFP.

