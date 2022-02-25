Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv, Ukraine reports news agency AFP.
#BREAKING Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv: @AFP pic.twitter.com/ykRIWViq2L— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022
With Agency Inputs.
