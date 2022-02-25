Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian forces took to the streets of Kyiv on Friday with national guard troops pictured lining up defensive positions along a highway shortly before the sounds of gunfire and explosions rang out as they battled Russian forces for control of the capital, Daily Mail reported.

According to the reports, Russian operatives have reached Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army said armed forces are engaged in fighting in the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in Dymer and Ivankiv, where a large number of Russian armoured vehicles have advanced, BBC reported.

Fighting has seemingly intensified in the capital city of Kyiv as Russian forces advance, with reports of several explosions, gunfire, and missile strikes being heard in or around the city early on Friday.

Moscow on Friday claimed to have destroyed 118 military facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure in a counter-offensive operation by the groupings of troops of Donetsk and Lugansk with fire support from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:04 PM IST