Russia - Ukraine War: Kyiv rocked by explosions as massive Russian armored convoy pauses on outskirts

Powerful explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At least four major explosions around 03:00 local time lit up the night sky and were captured by witnesses on video.

It is unclear what the targets of the attack were, or how many people have been hurt on injured.

The explosions came hours after a massive blast near Kyiv's central train station shook the city. It happened very close to where hundreds of evacuees are sheltering from Russian shelling.

An advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry said damage to infrastructure was caused by the falling wreckage of a missile after it had been intercepted by air defense systems.

A major heating pipeline was damaged, the official added. There were no casualties, Kyiv's mayor said.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of Russian armoured vehicles heading for Kyiv currently "remain stalled" en route, according to US Defense Department Spokesman John Kirby.

“They haven’t from our best estimates made any appreciable progress in the last 24 to 36 hours,” Kirby said at a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday.

He said that the delay may be due to the forces “regrouping themselves and reassessing the progress that they have not made and how to make up the lost time”.

He added that “logistics and sustainment challenges” and “resistance from the Ukrainians” are also factors.

As Russia intensified its attacks on key Ukrainian cities - with fighting raging for a seventh day in the north, east and south, the United Nations said that one million refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, hundreds of people are feared dead following hours of sustained shelling, city's deputy mayor says. The International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into potential war crimes by Russia in Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:34 AM IST