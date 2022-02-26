Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin accuses Ukraine of prolonging military conflict by refusing to negotiate

The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as the Russian troops advance towards the capital city of Kyiv with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

"In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told AFP reporters during a conference call.

"Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon," he added.

Russia on Friday rejected talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and made it clear that it was seeking to topple his democratically elected government, which Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov said was steered by “neo-Nazis” and the West.

“We do not see the possibility of recognizing as democratic a government that persecutes and uses methods of genocide against its own people,” Mr Lavrov said during a news conference in Moscow.

Additionally, Russia on Friday, February 25 vetoed a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that would have deplored its invasion of Ukraine.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favour.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia thanked the Security Council members who did not support the draft, which he described as anti-Russian.

Pointing to the UN Security Council vote, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that the draft resolution was co-sponsored by an "unprecedented" number of Member States and stressed that the world is with Ukraine and "victory will be ours".

Zelensky had repeatedly called for talks with the Russian leader during a weeks-long diplomatic push in which Western countries tried to deter Putin from launching an attack.

