Russia-Ukraine War: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges daily anti-war protests against Russian invasion

Jailed Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to protest against the “aggressive war” in Ukraine – branding Vladimir Putin an “obviously insane czar”.

Taking his thoughts to Twitter, the prominent Kremlin critic urged people to stage daily demonstrations against Moscow’s military campaign.

“I call on everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” his spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Navalny’s account tweeted: “We (Russia) want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people would call us that now. Let’s at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar.”

"I am from the USSR myself. I was born there. And the main phrase from there - from my childhood - was "fight for peace." I call on everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace," he further wrote.

"Putin is not Russia. And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be most proud of, it is those 6824 people who were detained because - without any call - they took to the streets with placards saying "No War"," the tweet further read.

"Alexei Navalny has called for people to go out and protest against the war every day at 19:00 and on weekends at 14:00. The main squares of your towns, wherever you are," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote.

Navalny, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed last year after he returned to Russia from Germany following his recovery from what Western laboratory tests established was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. Russia denied carrying out such an attack.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:45 PM IST