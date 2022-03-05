Russia-Ukraine War: Israel PM Naftali Bennett meets Putin in Moscow

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said, news agency Reuters reported.

Israel is a close ally to the US, the country has expressed solidarity and condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, it has said it will maintain communications with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

The Biden administration was informed of the meeting in advance and supported it, Israeli officials said.

According to the Israeli statement, the two leaders met for more than two and half hours.

Israel is home to a large number of Russian immigrants and has offered to mediate between the countries to come to a ceasefire.

Bennett earlier this week had spoken with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin within a few hours of each other.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:23 PM IST