Russia-Ukraine war: Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students. It has asked the Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times. It has also asks the Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters if they are at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro," advised the statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also provided the official link from KMDA Kyiv city administration for bomb shelters.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said today that India is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.

Amid concerns expressed by the near and dear ones of the people stranded in Ukraine, Muraleedharan said the Central government will ensure the safety of over 18,000 Indians including students stranded there and asked them to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

"No need to panic...The Central Government is with you...An alternative plan is being prepared to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. We are looking for other ways as the airspace of that country has been closed," the Minister told reporters here.

