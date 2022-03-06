Russia-Ukraine war: Here's what we know on day 11 of the Russian invasion

Russian forces on Sunday attacked heavily populated civilian areas on the outskirts of Kyiv in northern Ukraine, where men, women and children were fleeing the incessant bombing in droves. Observers said Russia is increasingly waging a 'war of terror' on civilians, since attempts to rapidly take over Ukraine have failed.

But President Putin remained in self-denial and insisted that Russia is not bombing Ukrainian cities; this despite mounting fears that 100 people are buried under rubble after an apartment block near Kyiv was struck and after a cluster bomb attack on the city of Chernihiv killed 49 earlier this week.

According to aid agency ‘Doctors Without Borders,’ the humanitarian situation in Mariupol, a key target of the Russian forces, is currently 'catastrophic' with no power or water in civilian homes. Meanwhile, plans to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city failed to materialise on Sunday for the second time along with an expected Russian ceasefire, a Ukrainian official said, as officials tried to persuade Russia to agree on establishing other evacuation routes near Ukraine's capital.

The news dashed hopes of progress in easing the war in Ukraine, which is now in its 11th day and has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country.

The head of the UN refugee agency on Sunday called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The presidents of Turkey and France, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Putin to negotiate an end the conflict.

N-HUB ATTACKED

Ukraine's national security service said Russian forces fired rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor. Russian troops have already taken control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, as well as Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility in Kharkiv could lead to “large-scale ecological disaster.” The service said on Facebook that the Russians were firing from Grad launchers. Those missiles do not have precise targeting, which has stoked concerns that one would go astray.

Meanwhile, a series of rockets launched by Russia have destroyed the Vinnytsia airport located in central Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Zelenskyy called on the western nations and said, "The world has the power to close our skies to Russian rockets and aircraft." He added that Ukraine requires aircraft, to make Ukrainian skies safe.

PUTIN’S CONDITION

President Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the invasion of Ukraine could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known demands of Russia,” according to the Kremlin's readout of the phone call the two leaders held on Sunday.

Putin earlier listed “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states as the Kremlin's main demands.

“Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, the representatives of Ukraine would show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities.” The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is scheduled for Monday.

As Russian forces surrounded several Ukrainian cities and maintained a convoy outside the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskyy appeared on television Saturday night wearing what has become a habitual military green T-shirt and rallied his people to remain defiant.

“Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered -- go on the offensive!'' Zelenskyy said. “You should take to the streets! You should fight! … It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”

In Mariupol, bereft mothers mourned slain children; wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets; and doctors worked by the light of their cell phones as bleakness and desperation pervaded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to pin the blame for the war on the Ukrainian leadership, slamming their resistance to Russian forces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:13 PM IST