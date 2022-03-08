Russia - Ukraine War: Fresh attempt to evacuate civilians from beseiged cities

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling.

In the capital, Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.

The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has called upon Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting. The statement comes as both sides lobbed accusations at each other of preventing civilians from safely leaving.

Russian shelling is still preventing the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv, Ukraine has said. Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN accused Russia of shelling humanitarian corridors - blocking civilians from fleeing to Europe and preventing the delivery of life saving aid.

But Russia’s ambassador to the UN denied the allegations, claiming without substantiation that it was Ukraine that was denying safe passage.

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places.

A third round of talks between the two sides Monday ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s top negotiator says he expects those corridors to finally start functioning Tuesday.

Most of the evacuation routes offered by Moscow are to Russia - a condition previously described as unacceptable by the government in Kyiv. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the new Russian initiative.

Each of several previous evacuation attempts failed, with the warring sides blaming each other.

Ukraine had earlier rejected a Russian proposal to allow civilians to escape after it emerged many of the routes would only lead to Russia or its ally Belarus.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:51 AM IST