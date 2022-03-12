Russia-Ukraine War: French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz hold new talks with President Vladimir Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were holding new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, the official residence of the President of the French Republic, the Elysee palace said on Saturday, AFP reported.

The three leaders already had spoken over telephone on Thursday and decided to be in touch and will continue their talks over the war in Ukraine while both Macron and Scholz "demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia."

According to officials, Macron and Scholz also told Putin on Thursday that any resolution to the war in Ukraine needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Several media reports on Friday stated that "Germany and France demanded an immediate ceasefire from Russia" and "insisted that any solution to this crisis must come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia."

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face meeting earlier this week in Turkey.

After the meeting, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had said they had made “no progress” on a ceasefire.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wanted to continue negotiations with Ukraine.





