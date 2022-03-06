Russia-Ukraine War: Turkey Prez Erdogan talks with Putin, calls for 'urgent general ceasefire'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Sunday in which he urged Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, his office said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

Erdogan further asked Putin to open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement with Ukraine and end the ongoing conflict.

Stressing that an urgent general cease-fire would alleviate humanitarian concerns in the region, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey is ready to contribute to the solution of the Ukraine problem by peaceful means as soon as possible during the one-hour long telephonic conversation.

"President Erdogan renewed his call of 'let's pave the way for peace together," his office said.

"Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement," Reuters quoted Erdogan's office statement.

Turkey has opposed international sanctions on Russia. Turkey, a NATO member, borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery and a temporary cease-fire failed.

(with agency inputs)

