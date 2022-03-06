Russia - Ukraine War: China says it opposes any move that adds 'fuel to the fire'

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Beijing would oppose any action that adds "fuel to the fire", state media reported.

In a Global Times report, Wang Yi said he encouraged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the crisis could only be solved through dialogue and negotiations.

This was the second phone conversation between the two officials in two weeks.

Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang says the U.S. and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

The U.S. State Department says Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the U.S., Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

China has criticised the sanctions imposed on Russia by European capitals, the European Union, the US and like-minded countries.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing has stated that China does not support the use of sanctions to solve the conflict and that they have no basis in international law.

According to Wang’s statement, sanctions only create new problems and interfere with the political settlement of conflicts.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST