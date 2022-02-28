Russia - Ukraine War: At least 102 civilians killed in Ukraine, says UN

The United Nations Human Rights office has confirmed at least 376 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 102 deaths, reports Reuters. The real figure is, however, likely to be far higher.

Damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water. Hundreds of homes had been damaged or destroyed, while bridges and roads hit by shelling had left some communities cut off

The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades.

It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would “hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:46 PM IST