Russia-Ukraine War: Army imposes 38-hour curfew in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia after Russian shelling kills 9

The Ukrainian military on Saturday imposed a 38-hour long curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 2 PM that will end early on Monday.

The move comes ahead of heavy shelling in the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia by Russian troops on Friday and early morning of Saturday leading to the death of at least nine civilians.

According to an online post by Kurtiev, the city was being attacked by Russian forces with mortars, tanks, helicopters and rocket systems.

The curfew announcement was made by the city's Deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev. "Do not go outside at this time!" he said in an online post.

In another incident, a Russian mortar attack on the Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region killed seven people and hospitalised five on Friday, local police said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed," the statement said. Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry reported the use of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine, according to an IFX report.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:32 PM IST