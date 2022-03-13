Russia-Ukraine War: US journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine's Irpin, say reports

A US journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP, reported AFP

Journalist was killed in Irpin, the Kyiv Independent quoted Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, as saying. Two other journalists were wounded and hospitalised, Andriy Nebytov claimed.

Among the documents found on the Renaud's body was a New York Times identity card was found ,said report. The New York Times came up with a statement shortly, saying that Brent Renaud was a contributor for the publication. However, he was not on the publication's assignment in Ukraine, the NYT said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years. Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago," the NYT statement read.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:47 PM IST