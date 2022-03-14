Russia-Ukraine War: 4th round of peace talks underway, says Kyiv negotiator

The fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv is underway, Kyiv negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Kyiv’s lead negotiator and presidential aide Podolyak posted a picture on Twitter of videoconference talks with Russian officials describing the negotiations as “hard,” saying that the two sides were outlining their “specific positions.”

"Negotiations. 4th round. On peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Hard discussion," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

"Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against peaceful cities is the right strategy," Podolyak said in a Twitter video message.

After the third round of talks, Podolyak and Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky both confirmed there was progress and that results could materialize in the coming days.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Monday that a strike by Kyiv's forces on the rebel's de facto capital Donetsk had left at least 20 people dead, ahead of talks to resolve the fighting, news agency AFP reported.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that residents of Mariupol face a “worst-case scenario” unless Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to ensure their immediate safety and access to humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, a barrage of Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 25 km from the Polish border, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

Thousands of people have been killed since Feb 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists and Nazis.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST