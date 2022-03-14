Russia-Ukraine War: 2 civilians killed, at least 7 injured as Russian troops shell Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv

At least two people were killed while seven others were injured after the Russian forces struck the Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv on Monday, the city officials confirmed.

"In Kyiv, the Russian occupiers fired a high-rise building and the @AntonovCompanySerial Production Plant. According to preliminary data, two people died, 7 have injuries of varying severity. About 70 people were evacuated," the Ukraine parliament tweeted.

The building has been partially destroyed between the ground floor and the second floor, and a fire broke out on the second and third floors, Ukrayinska Pravda cited Ukraine's State Emergency Service as saying.

The Antonov aircraft manufacturing facility is located at Sviatoshyn Airfield, about 10 km from the Kyiv city centre and is best known for producing many of the world’s largest-ever cargo planes.

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least one person was killed while several others were wounded after Russian forces shelled a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST