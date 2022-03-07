e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: 11,000 Russian forces killed since Invasion began, claims Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ANI
Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin. Small arms fire and explosions were heard in the citys northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russias invasion force left a trail of destruction. | (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that a total of 11,000 Russian forces were killed till Monday (local time).

According to the MFA data, 999 armoured vehicles of different types, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 290 tanks, 117 artillery pieces and 50 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 454 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 23 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
