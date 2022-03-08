Russia-Ukraine War: 11-year-old boy travels 1,400 km alone to Slovakian border with his mother’s letter in hand

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy left home holding his mother's letter in hand and carrying his backpack to reach the border by walking. Reportedly, the boy travelled alone for 1,400 kilometres.

The photo of the boy, who has been walking solo for several days, has gone viral on social media.

The boy hails from Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine, the site of a power plant seized by Russian forces last week. According to reports, his parents had to stay in Ukraine to care for their sick relative. However, it did not stop the 11-year-old who walked alone and travelled 1,400 km to reach the Ukrainian border.

While the people are afraid of even being seen on the road as they could be a target of armed forces that could get them killed, it was a very surprising fact that the boy had reached the Ukraine border with a small bag, a passport and a letter written by his mother.

Upon reaching, the boy was attended by volunteers who provided him with food and water and he was later handed over to the relatives who were present with hundreds of others waiting for evacuation.

Praising his efforts, Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry said that the child had made it to Slovakia alone "without adults" and that he was "alright".

"He won everyone over with his smile, fearlessness and determination of a real hero," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Slovakia has also posted about the safe arrival of the boy on the social media site Facebook. They said that he had arrived in Slovakia with a plastic bag, passport and phone number written on his hand.

"The volunteers took care of him and provided him with food and drinks. Thanks to the number and his mother's letter on him, we managed to contact his relatives who later came to pick him up," the ministry said.

According to reports, the boy's mother sent a message to thank the Slovak government and the police who are looking after him.

(with sources inputs)

