Russia-Ukraine Crisis: United Kingdom bans Russian airline Aeroflot from flying

The United Kingdom and the European Union have hit Moscow with sanctions to stop the Russian country from agression on Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Russia's Aeroflot from flying to the United Kingdom after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson announced the ban in parliament and the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit. "This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the United Kingdom until further notice," the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

A government official said the coordinated sanctions would knock percentage points off the Russian economy in the next 12 to 18 months.

Along with this, Russian diplomats were banned from priority access to the European Union (EU). Leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed on Thursday to impose new economic sanctions on Russia, joining the United States and Britain in trying to punish President Vladimir Putin and his allies for unleashing a full-scale attack on Ukraine.



Several other nations have issued sanctions against Russia and strongly condemned its decision to wage war against Ukraine.·

The unprecedented package of financial sanctions imposed by the United States in coordination with his friends and allies will isolate Russia from the global financial system and shut down its access to cutting-edge technology, a key White House official said.



The United States has shared classified evidence about Russia's plans and cyberattacks and the false pretext to prevent any confusion or cover-up of Putin's actions.



President Joe Biden said the US has been working with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and many others to amplify the joint impact of its response.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:14 AM IST