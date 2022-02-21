Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine denies shelling Russian border facility, calls Moscow's claims 'fake news'

The Ukrainian military on Monday denied shelling a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), calling Moscow's claim "fake news". "We couldn't stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasise that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure, or into some territory in the Rostov region or whatever," Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the FSB released a video and claimed that a shell from the Ukrainian territory completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region. In a statement the security service said, "On 21 February, at 9:50 am (0650 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from Ukraine completely destroyed a border facility used by the FSB border guard service in the Rostov region, around 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border." However, the statement added that there were no casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, the US has said it has credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," Bathsheba Nell Crocker, US Representative to the Office of the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said.

"As the US explores every opportunity to push Russia toward de-escalation and diplomacy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised these concerns to the Security Council on February 17, 2022. In particular, he stated that the US has information that indicates Russia will target specific groups of Ukrainians. At the Human Rights Council, the US raised concerns about Russia's plans during the debate on your Office's periodic report on the situation in Ukraine on December 15, 2021," Crocker said in a letter to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet.

The US said it is gravely concerned that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering.

In light of the OHCHR's important mandate and its reporting presence in Ukraine, US said it is sharing this information as an early warning that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine may create a human rights catastrophe.

"We are deeply concerned about Russia's continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and have every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive. I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the US that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," the letter said.

"These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed US intelligence reports that Russia has a hit list of Ukrainians to capture or kill after an invasion as an "absolute lie".

