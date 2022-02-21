Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian military says it killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine, Kyiv denies claims

The Russian military on Monday said that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory. "As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement. It added that the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

Meanwhile, the accusation was dismissed as "fake news" by Ukraine. "Ukraine denies Russian claims its 'saboteurs' crossed border into Russia with five killed," an interior ministry official told AFP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military also denied shelling a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), calling Moscow's claim "fake news". "We couldn't stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasise that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure, or into some territory in the Rostov region or whatever," Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told reporters.

This came after the FSB released a video and claimed that a shell from the Ukrainian territory completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region. In a statement the security service said, "On 21 February, at 9:50 am (0650 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from Ukraine completely destroyed a border facility used by the FSB border guard service in the Rostov region, around 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border." However, the statement added that there were no casualties in the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:53 PM IST