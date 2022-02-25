Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Hours after UK bans Aeroflot airline, Putin restricts Britain flights over its airspace

Moscow: Russia's civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

It said the measure was taken in response to the "unfriendly decisions" by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The United Kingdom and the European Union have hit Moscow with sanctions to stop the Russian country from agression on Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Russia's Aeroflot from flying to the United Kingdom after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson announced the ban in parliament and the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit. "This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the United Kingdom until further notice," the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Along with this, Russian diplomats were banned from priority access to the European Union (EU). Leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed on Thursday to impose new economic sanctions on Russia, joining the United States and Britain in trying to punish President Vladimir Putin and his allies for unleashing a full-scale attack on Ukraine.



With inputs from AP

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:46 PM IST