Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Hollywood actor Sean Penn walks miles to Polish border from Ukraine amid invasion

Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn set afoot towards the Poland border after abandoning his car as seen in his latest post amid his documentary shoot in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Academy Award-winning took to Twitter and revealed that he and two colleagues walked "miles" to the Polish border after abandoning their car on the side of a road with a photo from the situation.



"Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," Sean said in a caption tweeted with the picture. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value." The tweet did not explain why the Academy Award-winning actor and his companions were forced to abandon their vehicle.

A report by Reuters on Tuesday said that Penn had "made it out of Ukraine safely." She declined to answer other questions about his whereabouts or the circumstances of his departure from Ukraine.



It was previously reported a week ago that Penn has been working on a documentary in Ukraine after he was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Penn had also shared a statement on Twitter regarding the Russian invasion and said, "President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

The actor was in Kyiv last Thursday attending a press briefing at the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the first day of Russia's invasion, recording footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis, the President's office said in a statement at the time.

Sean, is known for his political activism and involvement in various humanitarian causes, including relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake of 2010 and Pakistan floods in 2012.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:07 PM IST