Russia Ukraine Crisis: France,Canada joins other European countries in closing their airspace to all Russian aircraft amid war

France is joining many other European countries in closing their airspace to all Russian aircraft as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft operators effective immediately due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said Canada's minister of transportation, reported ANI

Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Luxembourg have already announced they were closing their respective airspace to Russian planes.

"To the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe responds with total unity," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted Sunday.

Separately, Air France announced that it was suspending flights to and from Russia for safety reasons "until further notice."

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:51 PM IST