Russia-Ukraine crisis: Embassy of India in Warsaw issues advisory for Indians desiring to be evacuated via Poland

As Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues for second day, the Embassy of India in Warsaw on Friday issued an advisory Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance. According to the advisory, Indian nationals have been advised to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

The advisory in its detailed order said, Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance i.e. by bus or taxi, are advised to make for the the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, not Krako crossing. The Government of Poland is allowing people to cross the border on foot only p Shehyni-Medyka border point. The Krakowiec crossing is only for persons traveling in their own vehicles.

Embassy official Pankaj Garg (tel. +48660460815) is stationed at the Shehyni-Medyka. Embassy Office at the Krakowiec crossing will be operational later today, headed by Shri Shubham Kumar - Tel.+48 881 551 271.

The Liaison Office in Lviv, Ukraine is operational and the contact details are Ms. Mira Berezovska Mb. +380679335064, Shri Vivek Kumar: Tel. +48 881 551 273 (from late 25 Feb).

Urgent advisory for Indians Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland https://t.co/AXJzwYLhoI pic.twitter.com/9L5WXLHhyV — India in Poland and Lithuania (@IndiainPoland) February 25, 2022

Indians crossing into Poland may kindly register their details by filling the Google Form (https://forms.gie/TPmtUeMh98Q4XgvP9) for processing their requests for seats in the repatriation fights which will be arranged shortly.

Meanwhile, Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by officials of the Indian government so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights, they added.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country's authorities on Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest.

The two Air India flights will depart from Bucharest on Saturday, the officials said. Air India did not respond to PTI's request for comments on the development.

