Russia-Ukraine crisis: Embassy of India in Poland and Lithuania issues latest advisory for Indians desiring to be evacuated via Poland

As Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues for second day, the Embassy of India in Poland and Lithuania on Friday issued latest advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland.

In its latest advisory, the embassy mentioned following details:

Indian nationals in western Ukraine desiring to be evacuated to India via Poland may note the coordinates of the Embassy Offices set up for the evacuation: -

(i) Liaison Office, Lviv- Vivek Singh-Tel: +48 881 551 273

(ii) Embassy Office, Krakowiec - Shubham Kumar - Tel.: +48 575 467 147

(iii)Embassy Office, Medyka- Ranjit Singh - Tel.: +48 575 762 557

Embassy Control Room - Warsaw- Sukhvinder Malik, Tel: +48606700105 & +48225400000

The embassy reiterated that Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance i.e. by bus or taxi, are advised to make for the the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

The Government of Poland is allowing people to cross the border on foot only via Shehyni-Medyka border point. The Krakowiec crossing is for persons traveling in their own vehicles.

Indians crossing into Poland may kindly register their details by filling the Google Form (https://forms.gl/TPmlJeMh98Q4XgvP9) for processing their requests for seats in the repatriation flights which will be arranged shortly.

Latest advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Embassy of India in Poland and Lithuania pic.twitter.com/uZ3w4tWTDG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine.

Additional Russian-speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices.

Officials are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings.

The first batch of Indian students has now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine/Romania border.

A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. They were dropped around 8 km from the border point by a college bus.

Also, Embassy of India in Bratislava has stationed officials at the Slovak-Ukraine border to provide essential assistance to Indian nationals who might cross over to Slovakia from Thursday.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:22 PM IST