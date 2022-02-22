Russia - Ukraine Crisis: At UNSC, US rubbishes Russia's 'peacekeeper' claims, calls it 'nonsense'

The US ambassador to the UN described Russia's order to deploy "peacekeepers" in eastern Ukraine as "nonsense," adding, "We know what they really are."

Recognising Luhansk and Donetsk as independent is part of Russia's bid to create a pretext to further invade Ukraine, she said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield's use of "further" refers to Russia's actions back in 2014, when it seized Crimea from Ukraine and backed a conflict in the eastern Donbas region.

The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting in New York to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday night that this move and Putin’s earlier announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas as “independent states” are also an “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. By his actions, she said, Putin “has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds.”

Thomas-Greenfield said Putin “has put before the world a choice” and it “must not look away” because “history tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path.”

She said Putin is testing to see “how far he can push us all,” and all countries must stand up for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that “the consequences of Russia’s actions will be dire — across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe.”

For its part, Russia has accused Ukraine of aggression, and argued for the need to defend Russian-backed separatist areas of Ukraine from the Kyiv government forces.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that "allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbas is something we do not intend to do".

Ukraine has strongly denied escalating violent tensions.

Meanwhile, the UN political chief has opened an emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling Russia’s recognition of separatist areas in Ukraine’s east a violation of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said that “the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs.”

DiCarlo told Monday’s rare nighttime meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body — a reflection of the seriousness of Moscow’s action — that everyone involved should focus on ending hostilities immediately.

She said the United Nations regretted Russia’s order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine and expressed deep concern at reports of civilian casualties, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and escalating shelling between government-controlled areas and the Russian-backed separatists.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded 3,231 cease-fire violations in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine from Friday to Sunday, she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM IST