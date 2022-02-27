Russia-Ukraine conflict: Vladimir Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as the honorary president of the federation on the grounds of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sport's governing body made the announcement on Sunday.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Saturday said it had cancelled its May 20-22 Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia.

A judo blackbelt, the 69-year-old Russian President is a keen practitioner of the discipline and has co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice".

Russia has been stripped of other major sports events after its invasion of Ukraine intensified as St Petersburg lost the Champions League final while the Formula One Grand Prix will not be held in Sochi.

Even as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged international sports federations to either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:08 PM IST