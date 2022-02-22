Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine welcomes Germany's move to halt certifying process of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline; here's all you need to know

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Scholz said that the government had decided to "reassess" the certification of the pipeline, which hasn't begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

"That will certainly take time, if I may say so," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has welcomed Germany's move. Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote: "I welcome Germany’s move to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2. This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that. @ABaerbock."

What is Nord Stream 2?

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200 km pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which will take gas from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to Lubmin in Germany. This pipeline runs parallel to an existing gas pipeline, Nord Stream, which has been working since 2011. According to reports, the cost of the pipeline is €10bn (£8.4bn) and it was completed last September. However, is not operating yet as approval by Germany's utility regulators and the European Commission is pending.

The United States and United Kingdom, along with Russia's neighbours Poland and Ukraine, have strongly opposed Nord Stream 2. They believe the project would increase Russia's leverage over Europe. Some even say that there is a possibility of Russia using gas as a geopolitical weapon.

Earlier, Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried a lot to push through Nord Stream 2. This is mainly because Nord Stream 2 would offer an alternative to Ukraine's aging and inefficient system and it would also reduce the costs by saving transit fees paid to Ukraine and Poland.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:09 PM IST