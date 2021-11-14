Russia tops the world in new COVID-19 infections and deaths

As of early Sunday, there have been more than 253.6 million COVID-19 infections in the world and more than 5.11 million deaths, according to worldometer.info.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours was 422,735 and 5,929 new deaths. Russia recorded the highest number of new infection cases and deaths around the globe - 39,256 and 1,241 respectively.

But since the beginning of the pandemic, the US remains the most severely affected country, with 783,412 deaths and nearly 48 million infections, followed by India and Brazil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:23 PM IST