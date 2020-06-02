Russia to give its first approved drug to COVID-19 patients from June 11: Report

While the world is still researching on COVID-19 vaccine, Russia is all set to give its first approved drug to treat COVID-19 patients starting next week, reported Reuters.

This move is seen as a hope to ease the strain of the health system and return to normalcy.

According to Reuters, Russian hospitals can give the antiviral drug, registered under the name Avifavir to COVID-19 patients from June 11, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said adding that the manufacturer of the drug would manufacture enough to treat around 60,000 patients in a month.

Well, there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet and human trials of the existing antiviral drugs are yet to show results.

Antiviral drug Remdesivir according to experts have shown some results and is being given to patients by some countries under emergency use rules.