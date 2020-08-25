Russia sounds India on Sputnik V vaccine

The Centre said on Tuesday that India and Russia are in communication for collaboration on the Sputnik V vaccine. While some initial information has been shared, details are awaited.

Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Its approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as Phase III. Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.

Apart from the promise of collaboration, two indigenous vaccines are in different phases of development in India. Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with ICMR and Serum Institute of India, has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, and Zydus Cadila.

"The Serum Institute vaccine is in Phase II and III stages and 1,700 people will be studied. Bharat Biotech has completed Phase I trials and is about to start Phase II trials. Zydus Cadila's Phase I trials have been completed while Phase II is yet to begin," said the Health Ministry.