Russia sends message: Rockets strike Lviv near Poland border as Biden visits

Four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, in the most significant attack on the city since the start of the war with Russia. Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been woundedafter two rockets hit a fuel depot and two others later hit a military factory.

"The residents all around were staring at this huge plume of black smoke rising from the city, coming from the northeastern," FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent reported from Lviv.

"There have been several air raid sirens ringing out around the city with announcements telling people to get into bomb shelters, so it's a change here because the strikes this afternoon hit the fuel depot around 5 km from the city centre -- so a pretty significant development in Lviv, which has seen several incidents but on the outskirts and around the wider region."

This came as Biden told the world to prepare for a "long fight ahead." He castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended his speech by saying: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." The White House later said Biden was not calling for regime change in Russia.

The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago.

Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadoviy, said that "with today's blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland," Reuters news agency reports.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:48 AM IST