Russia records 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; case tally crosses 262,800

Moscow: Russia has confirmed 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total tally to 262,843, the second highest in the world, according to the country's coronavirus response centre on Friday.

The death toll grew by 113 to 2,418, while 58,226 people have recovered, including 4,696 over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the centre as saying.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 4,748 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 135,464.