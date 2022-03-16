Russia must immediately 'SUSPEND' its military operations in Ukraine, rules ICJ

The United Nations top court International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its ruling on Wednesday has directed that the Russian Federation must immediately suspend the ongoing military operations it commenced in the territory of Ukraine which began on February 24

"Both parties must refrain from acts which aggravate the dispute," ICJ rules.

"The Russian Federation shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organization or persons subject to its control and direction, shall take no steps in furtherance of the above military operations", the Court ordered by 13-2 votes as reported by Live Law.

The top Court unanimously ordered that both parties must refrain from any acts which may aggravate the dispute.

The judges added that Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation, Reuters reported.

The Court was delivering its order on the request of Ukraine for the indication of provisional measures in the case concerning 'Allegations of Genocide' in Ukraine by the Russian military.

Russia snubbed a hearing last week at which lawyers for Ukraine accused their powerful neighbour of “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare” in its brutal assault.

As part of a wider case that could take years to complete at the Hague-based ICJ, Ukraine asked judges to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched Feb. 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” in the separatist eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

