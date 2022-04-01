e-Paper Get App
Home / World / Russia is preparing response to Ukraine’s proposal, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia is preparing response to Ukraine’s proposal, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia and Ukraine had talks in Istanbul this week, wherein Ukraine had given them various proposals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Russia is preparing response to Ukraine’s proposal, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reported CNBC-TV18.

Russia and Ukraine had talks in Istanbul this week, wherein Ukraine had given them various proposals like they will not join NATO and Ukraine also offered to accept neutral status "if the security guarantees work." Ukraine won't join "any military-political alliance", said another Ukrainian negotiator at the talks, Oleksandr Chaly, according to an AFP report.

Ukraine also guaranteed Russia that it "won't host on its territory any foreign military base" and also military exercises with guarantor states could be held in Ukraine.

Ukraine also proposed to keep aside the question of Crimea currently, which was invaded by Russia in 2014, and the breakaway territories in the eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies)

