Russia imposes sanctions on Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, others

Russia has imposed sanctions against United States President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russia is imposing individual sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top US officials," Sputnik reported citing the Foreign Ministry as saying.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, his deputy Daleep Singh, CIA Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo, Chair of the US Export-Import Bank Reta Jo Lewis are also included in Russia's sanctions list, according to Sputnik.

In addition, Moscow is imposing sanctions against Hunter Biden, the president's son, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the Russian News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia has also imposed sanctions against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 300 lawmakers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow also imposed sanctions against Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand, Russian News Agency Sputnik reported.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:12 PM IST