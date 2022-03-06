Russia forces headed towards third nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Report

During a call with US senators on Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing towards a third.



Zelenskiy told U.S. senators and aides in a video call on March 5 that the Yuzhnoukrayinsk nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region, was under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day.



On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, is under threat.

The two plants that have been attacked by Russian forces already are the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar and Chernobyl. The latter is not active but is still staffed and maintained

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 5 indicated that Moscow was not optimistic about the outcome of negotiations, accusing Zelenskiy of harming the talks by trying to secure help from NATO, but that Moscow was ready for a third round.



Earlier on March 5, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were "meaningful."

In the video call, Zelenskiy also stressed to the U.S. lawmakers Ukraine's need for Eastern European countries to provide aircraft as his country tries to defend itself from increasingly heavy Russian bombardment.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:38 AM IST