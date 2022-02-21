Russia-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine say two civilians killed by Ukrainian shelling

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as saying that the shelling occurred late on Sunday.

"As a result of the aggression of the Kiev militants, two civilians were killed, 5 residential buildings were destroyed," the report said.

The defense department of the LPR claimed that on Sunday morning, Ukrainian forces supported by artillery crossed the Seversky Donets River and tried to attack the positions of the people's militia.

"Our defenders repulsed the attack and pushed the enemy back to their previously occupied positions. There were no losses among the personnel," the report said.

Rebels and government forces accused each other of violating a ceasefire dozens of time on Sunday, a day after two Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Thousands of civilians, out of a population of several million, are being evacuated from the separatist territories into Russia while men of fighting age are being mobilised to fight.

Mr Putin has been demanding assurances that Nato will not admit Ukraine, a former Soviet state with close ties to Russia, while the Western alliance denies it poses any threat to Russia.

There are fears that a Russian military intervention could start a war even bloodier than the conflict in eastern Ukraine which has cost at least 14,000 lives.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:38 AM IST