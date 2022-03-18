Russia and Ukraine agree on 9 humanitarian corridors for today

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on 9 humanitarian corridors that will be established on March 18, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The designated corridors may include Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka. Ukraine plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, the report further said.

According to the report, the announcement was made by by Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Eight of the planned nine humanitarian corridors worked today. The corridor for humanitarian assistance from Kharkiv to Vovchansk did not work. We continue working on coordinating routes for delivering humanitarian assistance," Kyiv based Interfax-Ukraine News Agency quoted saying Vereshchuk during a media briefing.

The Deputy PM further said that apart from the humanitarian corridors, Ukraine is also looking towards the routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine and other people of other countries who are stuck here.

The humanitarian aid will be reportedly brought from the cities of Kherson and Luhansk regions on Saturday, March 19.

So far, a total of 3,810 people were evacuated via humanitarian corridors on March 17. Some 40 tonnes of food and medications was delivered.

Meanwhile, at least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, said media reports, with the city mayor adding that Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Lviv.

