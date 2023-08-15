 Russia: 12 People Killed, 66 Others Injured After Massive Explosion In Makhachkala; Visuals Of Destruction Surface
On Monday, an explosion took place at a filling station on the outskirts of Makhachkala. Following this, fire erupted in the area which reached 600 square meters.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
As many as 12 people and 66 others were injured after an explosion at a filling station in Russia's Makhachkala on Monday night, Russian news agency TASS reported citing Dagestan Emergencies Ministry. The explosion occurred opposite a filling station in Makhachkala.

The Dagestan Emergencies Ministry said, "The fire after the explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala, which, according to the latest data, killed 12 people and injured 66, has been extinguished." It further said, "The fire was completely extinguished. Now the structures are being dismantled."

Russian Health Ministry said that hospitals in Makhachkala were equipped with everything needed to treat the injured people, according to TASS report. The open fire was extinguished.

Speaking to reporters, Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov said that the explosion occurred opposite the filling station. Melikov said that the "causes and nature" of the explosion are being determined, TASS reported.

As per the news report, two out of eight fuel tanks exploded. More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in containing the fire. Police and city officials were moving people away from the spot as there is a risk of a second explosion.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, an inspection has been conducted in connection with the fire at the filling station, TASS reported. Senior Dagestani officials reached at the site of the incident while the first deputy head of the Russian Health Ministry Viktor Fisenko arrived in Dagestan.

