‘Robbery Campaign’: Police Take Action Against Crowd At Oxford Street In London; Videos Surface

Police Take Action Against Crowd At Oxford Street | Twitter

London: A shoplifting event was organised on social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Responding to the announcement, hundreds of people turned to street for looting a store at Oxford Street in London. After the announcement of the robbery on social media the police said that they deployed a large number of officers at the Oxford Street in London to avert the plan of shoplifting in the area. It is said to be on of the busiest shopping streets in London. As per reports, the street records a footfall of around half a million people.

A social media post was making rounds on TikTok promoting a robbery at a store on Oxford Street in London. The post read "Don't come if you can't run," and it also urged to come empty handed and asked the people to take part in the robbery without any weapons. The shops were reportedly closed in the area after the crowd gathered at Oxford Street at around 3 PM. There was a heavy deployment of police in the area to avert the robbery at the said store.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Met Police's response

The Met Police earlier said that "We are aware of online speculation about opportunities to commit crime around Oxford Street. There will be a significant number of our officers in the area over the next 24 hours. Anyone committing a crime can expect to be dealt with robustly."

The Police also said that "We are working closely with partners, including the newwestend to ensure we can act quickly. A dispersal order will be in place until 10am Thursday which allows us to exclude people from the area for 48 hours. Anyone who fails to comply can be arrested. We're determined that everyone who spends time in our wonderful city is able to do so safely. You can help by staying aware of your surroundings & keeping any valuables hidden. If you have any concerns or information about others intent on committing crime, then contact us."

"We continue to have a highly visible presence in the Oxford Street area. Our officers have issued 11 dispersal orders. We will deal robustly with anyone coming to the West End intent on committing crime," said Met Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suella Braverman reacts

Taking cognizance of the matter, Conservative Member of Parliament Suella Braverman shared a video on social media and said that "We cannot allow the kind of lawlessness seen in some American cities to come to the streets of the UK. The police have my full backing to do whatever necessary to ensure public order." She urged the Police "Those responsible must be hunted down & locked up. I expect nothing less from the police and have requested a full incident report."

A hunt down for the perpetrators is on. The Police is arresting everyone who participated in the robbery event. The videos of London Police taking action against the crowd gatherd to perform the robbery at the store are doing rounds on social media. As per reports, around nine people have been arrested in connection with the matter.